WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


19°F
Overcast
Feels Like 12°
Winds South 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast30°
14°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow Showers22°
10°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear34°
21°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy52°
22°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy34°
19°

Kansas chemistry teacher fights immigration arrest

by on February 5, 2018 at 12:01 PM (2 hours ago)

Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.

The Kansas City Star reports Syed Ahmed Jamal was arrested in his front yard in Lawrence on January 24th as he walked his seventh-grade daughter to school.  The 55-year-old, who is from Bangladesh, arrived to the United States in 1987 to study at the University of Kansas.  Most recently, he was teaching at Park University.

Jamal’s lawyer, Jeffrey Bennett, says an immigration judge allowed Jamal to remain in the country on a supervised basis provided he checked in regularly.  President Donald Trump has toughened immigration enforcement.  Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Jamal lost an appeal of a removal order four years ago.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.