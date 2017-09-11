WIBW News Now!

Kansas Chocolate Festival 2017

by on September 11, 2017 at 12:00 AM (2 hours ago)

KANSAS CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL 2017

September 30, 2017 
10am-3pm

The second annual Kansas Chocolate Festival is coming to town! Stroll down Kansas Avenue and take part in amazing activities such as:

Entry to the festival is free along with all of the the bands and stage presentations. This year, there will be an indoor area where you can purchase tickets for $2 each to sample specialty chocolates created by chocolatiers from Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. One dollar from each ticket sold will support a local charity. Tickets will be available on-site only. Vendors will have samples and baking contest entrants will bring samples as well (LIMIT TWO PER PERSON). There will also be free samples from the vendors.

New this year is a children’s play area. Wristbands will be available for purchase; $10 for unlimited play on bounce houses provided by The Carnival Guy. There will also be a game truck, “Sky’s The Limit”, that will  have video game times to be purchased.