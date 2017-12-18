Kansas City among top half of New Year’s Eve destinations in WalletHub survey

WalletHub rated the top 100 New Year’s Eve destinations, and a couple of them are an easy drive for Kansans.

“Kansas City, Missouri ranked 46th out of the 100 cities analyzed,” said Jill Gonzalez with WalletHub. “It’s definitely up there in the top half due to things like cheaper grooming costs and a very low level of traffic congestion, even on New Year’s Eve. Wichita actually ranked 63rd.”

A great New Year’s Eve destination has several different factors.

“We looked at entertainment and food options and variety,” said Gonzalez. “We looked at safety and accessibility, especially when it comes to walkability, traffic congestion, etc, and of course, cost, so you’re not starting off the new year in any kind of debt.”

When figuring cost for New Year’s Eve, a place to stay is always something to think about.

“Hotel’s pretty important,” said Gonzalez. “Most hotels across the country rise in excess of 300 to 500 percent on New Year’s Eve itself. We’re looking for cities that maybe do that a little less. Kansas City is definitely one of them.”

For more information on how WalletHub got their numbers, go here.