Kansas City Chiefs 2021 NFL Draft Hub
The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up their 2021 NLF draft, six picks and a pair of trades later.
2nd round, 58th overall – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Full draft report
With no first-round pick this year due to the Orlando Brown Jr. trade, the Chiefs made their first mark with a local college player, Missouri’s Nick Bolton. He was a first-team All-SEC pick each of the last two seasons, including this past year when he recorded 95 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
580 Sports Talk consensus big board ranking: 44th
2nd round, 63rd overall – Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
Full draft report
The Chiefs’ complete offensive line restructure has another piece in place with Oklahoma’s superstar center Creed Humphrey getting picked late in the second round. His athletic testing was freakish at worst, He’s the two-time reigning Big 12 offensive lineman of the year and should be the fifth new starter on the offensive line this year.
Consensus big board ranking: 45th
4th round, 144th overall – Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State
Full draft report
Kaindoh has minimal production his senior season at Florida State, but his athletic profile is why he was worth a fourth-round selection. He also missed time throughout his college career due to injuries. He’s a developmental piece with a high upside due to his athleticism.
Consensus big board ranking: NR
5th round, 162nd overall – Noah Gray, TE, Duke
Full draft report
The Chiefs moved up 13 spots to take Gray, dealing with the New York Jets to get their backup tight end early in the fifth round. Gray was a team captain at Duke and is lauded for his complex route-running ability, although there are concerns about his strength as a blocker.
Consensus big board ranking: 196th
5th round, 181st overall – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
Full draft report
Kansas City found receiver depth with a fifth-round compensatory pick in Powell. His best season at Clemson, by leaps and bounds, was his senior year, in which he caught 53 passes for 882 yards with seven touchdowns. Powell has the skills and size to line up both outside and in the slot.
Consensus big board ranking: 175th
7th round, 226th overall – Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
Full draft report
There are medical concerns with Smith after he had severe blood clot issues his sophomore year of college. However, he is a two-time first-team All-SEC pick and was widely considered a possible Day 2 or early Day 3 pick. The offensive line rebuild continues.
Consensus big board ranking: 79th