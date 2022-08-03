Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Training Camp Reports with Mitch Holthus

Kansas City Chiefs training camp is here for 2022, and that means the return of Training Camp Reports with Mitch Holthus every weekday on 580 Sports Talk.
At 5:20 every Monday-Friday throughout August, the voice of the Chiefs joins Brendan Dzwierzynski and Dan Lucero to break down the most important news and notes from St. Joseph.
Below, you’ll find a running list with links to every Chiefs Training Camp Report. You can also find the reports in the Podcasts section of this website, and you can listen live daily on 580 Sports Talk.
Aug. 1 – Andy Reid’s approach to camp
Aug. 2 – Patrick Mahomes on working with new receivers