Chiefs select CB Thakarius Keyes from Tulane after trading into 7th round
Photo courtesy of Tulane athletics.
The Kansas City Chiefs added Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes to their draft class late on Saturday after trading back into the seventh round.
Kansas City reportedly gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft to add the Keyes pick.
Keyes, who goes by “BoPete,” played at a high level his senior season at Tulane, being named an All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention after tallying 47 tackles and an interception. While he only recorded one pass breakup his senior season, as a junior in 2018 he ranked second on the Tulane defense with 11 pass breakups.
He’s still a developing player, having only played football since his junior year in high school. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he did record a 36-inch vertical jump.
In a profile for DraftRite.com, Keyes was praised for his abilities in press coverage as well as his ball skills. Potential downsides in the same profile include ebing overly aggressive in coverage as well as his tackling.
Technically, this is the second safety the Chiefs have drafted this year along with L’Jarius Sneed from Louisiana Tech. However, Sneed is expected to move back to his natural cornerback position in the NFL.
Keyes said he’s excited about playing with Tyrann Mathieu in Kansas City, while other Twitter reactions to the pick acknowledged the Chiefs building more depth in the secondary.
This is now the fourth year in a row in which the Chiefs have made exactly six picks.
Click here to listen to BoPete Keyes’ introductory media session