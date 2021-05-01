The Kansas City Chiefs take Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in 2nd round with 63rd overall pick
Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics.
Creed Humphrey is the newest Kansas City Chiefs, with the franchise selecting him with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Humphrey is one of the best athletes in the draft overall, receiving a 10 rating on a 1-10 scale for his relative athletic score.
After redshirting his freshman season at Oklahoma he went on to become one of the most decorated offensive linemen in the country. He was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year two straight years in 2019 and 2020, and was first-team All-Big 12 those seasons as well. He was also a second-team all-conference pick as a redshirt freshman in 2018.
Humphrey is the first interior offensive lineman drafted by the Chiefs since they took Nick Allegretti out of Illinois in the seventh round in 2019.
He was the 45th-ranked player on this year’s 580 Sports Talk consensus big board, while Kansas City’s first pick on Friday night, Nick Bolton, was ranked 44th. Humphrey was mocked to the Atlanta Falcons with the 35th overall pick in Brendan Dzwierzynski’s Day 2 mock draft.
This is also the latest step in the Chiefs’ offensive line rebuild. Kansas City already made an addition at center this offseason with free agent Austin Blythe. It’s also signed guard Joe Thuney to a historic free agent contract and brought guard Kyle Long out of free agency. The Chiefs also recently traded for new left tackle Orlando Brown and will get both Lucas Niang and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back after they opted out of last season.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Humphrey said he would prefer to play center but is willing to move to guard if asked.
Take a look at more social media reaction to the Humphrey selection:
The Chiefs don’t have a pick in the third round, having dealt it to the Ravens in the Orlando Brown trade. Next up for Kansas City in the draft is the 144th overall pick in the fourth round.