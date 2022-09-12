The Kansas City Chiefs manhandled the Arizona Cardinals in their 2022 season opener Sunday afternoon, blasting Kliff Kingsbury’s group 44-21.

Patrick Mahomes was as dominant as ever in the Week 1 victory, going 30-of-39 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Travis Kelce was his favorite target, catch eight of his nine targets for 121 yards and a score, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire opened the season on a positive note with two receiving touchdowns.

As a team, the Chiefs outgained the Cardinals by a whopping 488-282 margin and held Arizona to under five yards per play for the afternoon.

Check out the first Chiefs Instant Reaction Postgame Show of the year, hosted this week by Brendan Dzwierzynski and Fulton Caster:

