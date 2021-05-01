Kansas City Chiefs add more OL depth with Trey Smith from Tennessee in 6th round
Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee’s Trey Smith is the latest addition to the Kansas City Chiefs’ completely overhauled offensive line. The franchise took him with the 226th overall pick at the end of the sixth round in the 2021 NFL draft.
Smith had a decorated college career at Tennessee that was put in jeopardy due to health issues. He was twice named first-team All SEC in 2019 and 2020, and multiple sources also named him a second-team All-American this past season.
He also comes with an elite athletic profile.
Blood clots nearly derailed his career, though, after getting diagnosed with them seven games into his sophomore season in 2018, but he was able to return as a starter the next season.
On this year’s 580 Sports Talk consensus big board Smith was ranked as the 79th-best prospect, while Brendan Dzwierzynski had him as an early third-round pick in his mock draft 3.0 and Day 2 mock draft.
Smith was expecting to go earlier than where the Chiefs took him, tweeting out “Will never forget” at the of the third round on Friday night.
Joe Marino of The Draft Network described Smith’s power as “exceptional,” adding “Smith has room for technical growth, but his ceiling is as a starting guard in a gap/power run scheme with little appeal for any other scheme or position.” Marino added that he thinks Smith’s “ideal fit” is as a starting guard in the NFL.
Take a look at some of the reaction Twitter to the Chiefs picking Trey Smith in the sixth round:
Smith is the second offensive lineman drafted by the Chiefs this year along with second-round pick Creed Humphrey. He’s also the fourth offensive player in six picks, with Humphrey, Duke tight end Noah Gray and Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell also in the fold.
Additionally, this is the sixth offensive lineman the Chiefs have added to their roster this offseason (including players opted out of the 2020 season).