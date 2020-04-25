Chiefs select safety L’Jarius Sneed from Louisiana Tech in 4th round
Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech athletics.
Lousisiana Tech safety L’Jarius Sneed is the second defensive pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft, going in the fourth round with the 138th overall pick.
Sneed was ranked 211th in the 580 Sports Talk composite big board.
Initially a cornerback, Sneed transitioned to safety during his senior year at Louisiana Tech. In his lone year at the position he led the Bulldogs in tackles with 72, and picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown. His strong senior season earned him second-team Conference-USA selection.
He ended his senior season as one of Division I’s active leaders in pick-sixes with three.
At the combine Sneed helped improve his stock with good testing numbers, with Jonah Tuls of The Draft Network calling him one of the biggest winners at safety at the combine. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical. He’s considered an elite athlete at safety per RAS, with “elite” explosion and speed despite small stature (6-foot-1, 193 pounds).
Lance Zierlien of NFL.com wrote that he believes Sneed is more likely to play his natural cornerback position in the NFL instead of safety.
The Chiefs drafted a safety last year as well, taking Juan Thornhill in the second round out of Virginia. Thornhill started every game for Kansas City before tearing his ACL in Week 17. If Sneed plays cornerback in the NFL, he’d be the first taken by the Chiefs since the sixth round last year, when they selected Rashad Fenton.
Sneed’s positional versatility and his athleticism were the focus of the instant social media reaction to the 138th pick.
Sneed joins Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay as the two defensive draft picks for Kansas City this year. The only remaining pick for the Chiefs this year is in the fifth round with the 177th overall selection.
Click here to listen to L’Jarius Sneed’s introductory media session