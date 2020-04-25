Chiefs take Willie Gay with 63rd overall pick in 2020 NFL draft
Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics.
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their linebackers with their second round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by taking Willie Gay from Mississippi State.
Gay missed eight games in his final season at Mississippi State due to a violation of team rules, and allegedly got in a fight with Bulldogs quarterback Garrett Shrader. He was ranked 109th on the 580 Sports Talk composite big board, and in Brendan Dzwierzynski’s Day 2 mock draft he was taken by the Chiefs in the third round.
In his five games as a junior, Gay recorded 28 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over Kentucky on Sept. 21. Takeaways are a major part of Gay’s game; in seven of his last nine games he recorded either an interception, a forced fumble or a fumble recovery.
His ability in coverage is also a standout trait. In his sophomore season in 2018, Pro Football Focus gave him a 90.6 grade in coverage, one of the best marks in the SEC. One of the biggest games of his career came that same season against Alabama, when he picked up nine tackles, two sacks and an interception.
This is the first linebacker Kansas City has drafted since taking Dorian O’Daniel out of Clemson in the third round of the 2018 draft.
The Chiefs have several linebackers to replace following last season. Reggie Ragland left to sign with the Detroit Lions, and Darron Lee is a free agent.
Some of the immediate reaction to the Chiefs’ selection focused on Gay’s athleticism, as well as his off-field issues.
Kansas City has now taken one player on each side of the ball so far after selecting LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round on Thursday. The Chiefs’ next pick is No. 96 near the end of the third round.