WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Clear
Feels Like 51°
Winds South 15 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain55°
27°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Snow31°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy28°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy18°
10°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow Showers33°
19°

Kansas City church elder arrested in wife’s death

by on January 10, 2018 at 3:19 PM

An elder of a Kansas City, Missouri, church is jailed without bond in the death of his wife, who was an associate pastor.

Johnson County, Kansas, jail records show that 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris of Overland Park is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.  No charges have been filed in the death of his wife of 18 months, 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.

The Kansas City Star reports that she was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a non-denominational church.  Pastor Carlton Funderburke described the newlyweds as “loving” and said there were “no signs at all” of trouble.

Police said officers responded Monday to the couple’s apartment about a domestic disturbance and returned when Harris reported that his wife was missing.  Her body was found later in Raymore, Missouri.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.