Kansas City church elder arrested in wife’s death

An elder of a Kansas City, Missouri, church is jailed without bond in the death of his wife, who was an associate pastor.

Johnson County, Kansas, jail records show that 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris of Overland Park is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. No charges have been filed in the death of his wife of 18 months, 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.

The Kansas City Star reports that she was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a non-denominational church. Pastor Carlton Funderburke described the newlyweds as “loving” and said there were “no signs at all” of trouble.

Police said officers responded Monday to the couple’s apartment about a domestic disturbance and returned when Harris reported that his wife was missing. Her body was found later in Raymore, Missouri.