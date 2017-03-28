WIBW News Now!

Kansas City hemp oil shops rise amid unsure regulations

by on March 28, 2017 at 5:20 AM (5 hours ago)

As Kansas City deals with gray areas in herbal supplements and regulated pharmaceutical medication, the number of shops that sells hemp oil is beginning to rise in the metro area.

The Kansas City Star reports the shops sell the product known as cannabidiol, which derives from the cannabis plant most know as marijuana.

Those who sell cannabidiol call their product hemp because the oil comes from plants with little to no THC, the chemical responsible for the high that recreational users want.

Despite legal risks involving medical marijuana dispensaries, many shops in downtown Kansas City are open and upfront about their hemp products.

Missouri legalized low-THC hemp oil for helping treat children’s seizures in 2014, but open dispensary stores for hemp oil are not legal in Kansas or Missouri.

