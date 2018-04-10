WIBW News Now!

Kansas City man pleads guilty to robbing bank in Bonner Springs

April 10, 2018

A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Bonner Springs.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 39-year-old Timothy Karpovich pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Tuesday.

An affidavit alleges that Karpovich robbed the KCB Bank in Bonner Springs.  He handed the teller a note and kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun.  Afterwards, he fled the bank on foot.

Police received a tip that Karpovich gambled regularly at Harrah’s Casino in Kansas City.  Casino employees identified Karpovich from a bank surveillance photo.  He was arrested at the casino.

Karpovich faces up to 20 years in prison.  Sentencing is set for July 2nd

