Kansas City man pleads guilty to robbing bank in Bonner Springs

A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Bonner Springs.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 39-year-old Timothy Karpovich pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Tuesday.

An affidavit alleges that Karpovich robbed the KCB Bank in Bonner Springs. He handed the teller a note and kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun. Afterwards, he fled the bank on foot.

Police received a tip that Karpovich gambled regularly at Harrah’s Casino in Kansas City. Casino employees identified Karpovich from a bank surveillance photo. He was arrested at the casino.

Karpovich faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 2nd.