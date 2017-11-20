Kansas City suburb will hire four police officers with Federal grant money

The City of Olathe will be able to hire four more police officers thanks to a Federal grant announced Monday.

The money comes from the COPS Hiring Program Awards announced by the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The propose of the program is provide funds to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to support hiring additional career law enforcement officers to address specific crime problems through community policing strategies.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Monday announced a total of $98.4 million in COPS grants nationwide.

“Cities and states that cooperate with federal law enforcement make all of us safer by helping remove dangerous criminals from our communities,” Sessions said.

Olathe is the only city in Kansas to get a COPS award this cycle.