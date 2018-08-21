WIBW News Now!

Kansas City woman sentenced to seven years for selling heroin to user who suffered near-fatal overdose

by on August 21, 2018 at 2:41 PM (3 hours ago)

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Kansas City woman was sentenced today to seven years in federal prison for selling heroin to a user who suffered a near-fatal overdose.

35-year-old Loretta Gilliard of Kansas City, MO, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.  The investigation began when a user from Overland Park bought heroin from Gilliard and then overdosed and lost consciousness.  Emergency medical technicians responded and saved the user’s life by administering an opioid reversing agent called Narcan. 

Investigators learned that Gilliard had sold heroin to the user more than 100 times, usually two to four times a week.  Investigators made controlled buys from Gilliard.

 

 

