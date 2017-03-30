The protection of the Kansas Cold Weather Rule ends Friday.

“After Friday, Kansans who are behind on electric and natural gas utility bills will be subject to disconnection of service unless they contact their utility company and make arrangements for payment,” said KCC spokeswoman Linda Berry.

The Cold Weather Rule is in effect from January 1st through March 31st each year.

“It provides protection to residential customers who cannot fully pay their winter utility bills,” said Berry.

This applies only to companies regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission.

“Failure to make arrangements, or failure to adhere to an already established payment plan could result in service disconnection,” said Berry. “They would be required to pay in full to be reconnected.”

If you have any questions, you can call your utility company or the KCC’s office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at (800) 662-0027.