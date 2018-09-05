Kansas collected $6M more in taxes than expected in August

Kansas is reporting that it collected $6 million more in taxes in August than expected to extend its longest streak of better-than-anticipated revenues in at least 50 years.

The state Department of Revenue reported Monday that tax collections were $494 million last month. The state’s official forecast had predicted $488 million. The monthly surplus was 1.3 percent.

It was the 15th consecutive month that tax collections have been better than forecast. An AP spreadsheet compiled from monthly reports shows the state hasn’t seen such a long streak since at least February 1968.

Since the current fiscal year began in July, tax collections have run almost $18 million ahead of expectations for a 1.8 percent surplus. The state also ended its last fiscal year on June 30 with better-than-expected tax collections.