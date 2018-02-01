WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


29°F
Clear
Feels Like 18°
Winds NNW 15 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear41°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy52°
23°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow Showers27°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear41°
23°

Kansas collects $165M more in taxes than expected in January

by on February 1, 2018 at 11:34 AM (2 hours ago)

Kansas is reporting that it collected $165 million more in taxes than expected in January, and its top tax official sees the surplus resulting from changes in federal tax laws.

Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said Thursday that federal tax changes enacted late last year encouraged people to pay state and local tax bills before 2017 ended.  The Department of Revenue reported that Kansas took in nearly $747 million in taxes last month.  The state had expected tax collections of $582 million.  The monthly surplus is more than 28 percent.

It was the eighth consecutive month tax collections have exceeded expectations.  Since the current fiscal year began July 1, the state has collected $3.9 billion in taxes.  That is $249 million more than anticipated and a surplus of 6.7 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.