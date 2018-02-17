Kansas Comes From Behind To Beat West Virginia At Home 77-69

The Kansas Jayhawks entered their game Saturday night against West Virginia in a position they haven’t seen often in during their prolific Big 12-title stretch. One game behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the standings, KU needed a win to keep pace in the league. It had to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half, but Kansas pulled off a 77-69 win at Allen Fieldhouse.

Not only did Kansas keep pace, though, it drew even with Texas Tech at 9-4 in Big 12 play thanks to a Baylor win at home over the Red Raiders on Saturday night.

“[Kansas’s win] keeps us in a position to play for something,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. “It was big for our guys’ confidence.”

The crowd factor was as intense as it’s been all year inside Allen Fieldhouse. The volume inside reached 119 decibels before the opening tip and stayed raucous throughout the game.

“[That was] probably one of the best atmospheres anyone’s had this year in college basketball,” Self said.

In-game action followed the crowd’s cue early, with both teams coming out of the gate active. West Virginia shot an impressive 6-of-12 from three-point range in the first half, starting a trend that would continue all night.

After going into the half tied at 34, the Mountaineers took advantage quickly and held on for the majority of the second period, leading by as many as 12 points. Three-point shooting continued to be the bugaboo for the Jayhawks and the boon for the Mountaineers. WVU hit numerous contested, off-balance threes to build up the lead.

Of course, as both Kansas and West Virginia fans remember, in last year’s meeting at Allen Fieldhouse the Mountaineers also led by double digits in the second half. Kansas came back from 14 down in less than three minutes and won in overtime.

On Saturday night in Lawrence it was a similar theme late in the game. West Virginia suddenly went cold and Kansas’s defense came up big, giving the Jayhawks offense a chance to cut the deficit.

KU didn’t shoot the ball well overall, shooting 47 percent for the game and 32 percent from three with even worse numbers in the second half. However, free throws were the biggest factor in giving Kansas a boost late. The Jayhawks shot 35 free throws for the game compared to just two for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said in the press conference that this year’s game at Allen Fieldhouse wasn’t like last year’s.

“We blew the game last year, we should have won the game,” Huggins said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game where we shot two free throws. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game like that.”

Huggins was ejected from the game late for arguing with the referees about foul calls.

“I’m not trying to be a smartass, but I’m pissed,” Huggins said.

Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike played one of the best games of his career so far in Saturday’s win. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, along with a 7-of-10 performance from the free throw line. After the game, senior guard Devonte’ Graham said “My boy,” and bumped fists with Azubuike after finding out his numbers at the free throw line.

“He’s worked on [free throw shooting] really hard, and even his misses look better,” Self said about Azubuike’s effort at the line.

Sophomore forward Malik Newman struggled early, picking up two fouls in less than five minutes to open the game and shot just 3-of-10 from the floor. He did have one of the biggest shots of the game, though, tying the game at 66 with a three pointer from the corner with 2:13 left.

“I feel like we can win any game no matter how well we shoot the ball,” Graham said.

Graham didn’t have his most impressive game of the year, but came up with big plays late, especially when he got chances at the charity stripe. He finished 9-of-10 from the line.

The game itself wasn’t the only attraction on Saturday evening, as Kansas legend and 2008 national champion Cole Aldrich had his No. 45 jersey retired during a halftime ceremony. Aldrich came off the bench for KU’s title team in 2008 and was a second-team All-American in 2010. He’s also the 29th men’s player at Kansas with a retired number. The 30th will be fellow national champion Sherron Collins, who will be honored this Monday.

Next up for the Jayhawks is another home game when they’ll face Oklahoma on Monday. Oklahoma lost its game on Saturday, falling on the road to Texas 77-66. Kansas lost the first meeting between the two teams this season in the infamous “Poke-a-Doke” game. Tip off on Monday night is set for 8:00 p.m.

