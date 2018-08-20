Kansas community college system, individual schools do well in WalletHub survey

With back-to-school season upon us, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, coupled with its state-by-state ranking of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems. Kansas did well in the state rankings.

“We looked at a few different things, mostly at the community colleges themselves, to get a good idea of what the system looked like,” said analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Everything from graduation and transfer out rates, to costs, to whether or not free tuition is an option within the state. Kansas did pretty well here. It ranked 17th out of all 50 states.”

Kansas also had several individual schools that did well in the survey.

“Manhattan Area Technical College ranked 20th,” said Gonzalez. “At 36th was Pratt Community College, two schools already in the top 50. Other schools that did well were Hutchinson Community College, Cloud County and Fort Scott.”

Compared with public four-year institutions, where tuition and fees cost almost three times as much on average, community colleges offer many savings for students.