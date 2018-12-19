Kansas community one of the best for keeping New Year’s resolutions, says Wallethub

It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. Wallethub has done a survey to find out where people are most likely to keep those resolutions and a Kansas city is one of the better places.

“Overland Park, Kansas, did really well here,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “It ranked as the 13th best city for keeping your New Year’s resolution. That’s everything from eating better in terms of your health, working out more, getting your finances in order, doing well in school or at work and breaking those bad habits.”

Estimates of the resolution failure rate are as high as 80 percent and 92 percent, depending on the survey.

“One of the top resolutions is kind of a tie between health and money related matters,” said Gonzalez. “When it comes to money, we really look into where the highest median credit scores are. Overland Park is actually tied for the 5th highest. We also look at where low unemployment rates are, where wages have been growing, all of these things, to make sure that you’re financially fit.”

Overland Park is actually the best city for keeping your financial resolutions, according to Wallethub’s methodology.