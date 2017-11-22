Kansas company helping utilities decide rates in distributed generation cases

A Kansas company is seeking a patent on a new tool to help utilities decide what to charge customers who generate some of their own power.

Black and Veatch, based in Overland Park has created what it calls the System and Computer-Implemented Method for Determining Load Shapes of Distributed Generation Customers. This analytical tool will help utilities evaluate the costs of accomodating distributed generation facilities and submit data to the regulators in their states.

The electric utility pricing tool already has been applied successfully in more than five high-profile, utility regulatory proceedings across the U.S. These cases were in Arizona, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Guam.

“This is the newest proprietary tool for distributed generation analytics to be offered through Black & Veatch Management Consulting’s Rates & Regulatory practice,” said David DesLauriers, Director of Black & Veatch Management Consulting and among the inventors of the patent-pending analytics tool in a release. “It will be used extensively to provide utility regulators, market participants and other interested parties with the empirical data to objectively and thoroughly evaluate and consider the operational and pricing impacts of distributed generation on electric utility systems.”

The tool comes amid rising regulatory moves in the states, such as New York and California, that will encourage increased accommodation of DG to reduce emissions and provide customers new options for renewable energy sources.