Kansas Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall Comments on American Health Care Act Ahead of Anticipated Friday Vote

With the vote on the American Health Care Act now scheduled for Friday, Kansas First District Congressman Republican Dr. Roger Marshall still sees much to like about the bill.

“It cuts back a trillion dollars of taxes,” said Marshall. “It’s the first true entitlement reform, I think, in my generation. It’s going to help funding for hospitals in Kansas. We fought really hard to restore something called a disproportionate share payment for Medicare and Medicaid patients to hospitals. This is especially going to help rural hospitals. I think it’s going to help us reprioritize where we spend Medicaid dollars and make sure that those people that need it the most are the ones that get the funding.”

In the form the bill had at the time of our interview with Marshall Thursday afternoon, he said he would support it, but he didn’t know what other amendments might come as part of Friday’s debate. Some conservative legislators in the House Freedom Caucus have suggested that the American Health Care Act should not mandate coverage for women’s health issues like pregnancy or mammograms in an effort to keep prices down.

“I don’t understand why men think it’s okay for women to pay for their prostate PSA levels, that men shouldn’t pay for women being pregnant or mammograms,” said Marshall. “I don’t get this at all. I’m very upset, very disappointed that it is on the table now. I don’t understand it. I’m fighting hard to keep women’s health insurance the same cost as men. I’m just stunned that we’re pushing in that direction.”

However, Marshall thinks it’s important to get moving and he used a very country analogy to talk about what he thinks of the current system under Obamacare.

“If you’ve ever driven a tractor and you’re sitting there, you cannot steer it,” said Marshall. “You can not turn the wheels on a big tractor with that tractor sitting there, but once the tractor gets going you can start turning the wheels. We can’t keep sitting there. This baby has to launch. We’ve got to get going, so we can start doing more things. This is not a perfect bill. It’s not exactly what any of us wanted, but we have to get going. This is the first step.”

Marshall also was looking forward to new Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price working hard to reduce regulations in tandem with the legislation to make health care easier.