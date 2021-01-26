Kansas Congressman Tracey Mann Selected to House Agriculture Committee
Washington, D.C. – The Republican Steering Committee announced its recommendations of members to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.
The new Republican House Agriculture Committee Members are as follows:
Rep. Tracey Mann, KS
Rep. Michelle Fischbach, MN
Rep. Randy Feenstra, IA
Rep. Micheal Cloud, TX
Rep. Kat Cammack, FL
Rep. Barry Moore, AL
Rep. Mary Miller, IL
The following Republican Members are returning to the Committee:
Ranking Member Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, PA
Rep. Austin Scott, GA
Rep. Rick Crawford, AR
Rep. Scott DesJarlais, TN
Rep. Vicky Hartzler, MO
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, CA
Rep. Rodney Davis, IL
Rep. Rick Allen, GA
Rep. David Rouzer, NC
Rep. Trent Kelly, MS
Rep. Don Bacon, NE
Rep. Dusty Johnson, SD
Rep. Jim Baird, IN
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, MN
Rep. Chris Jacobs, NY
Rep. Troy Balderson, OH
Congressman Mann released a statement on his being selected to the House Agriculture Committee:
I ran for Congress with clear intentions of advocating for Kansas agriculture and our conservative Kansas values. I am thrilled that I have been selected to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. With 60,000 farms in Kansas, agriculture dominates our economy and is crucial to our way of life. The Big First is made up of farmers, ranchers, feed lot managers, nutritionists, ethanol producers, ag lenders, and agribusiness owners who feed, fuel, and clothe the world.
My roots in agriculture run deep. I grew up on a farm just south of Quinter, Kansas, and every person in my family has been involved in production agriculture in some way. I spent thousands of hours on a tractor and working on my family’s feed yard. I understand agriculture and have a passion for our rural way of life. The values of faith, family, and caring for our neighbors are alive and well, and I will continue working to preserve them for future generations.
As Congress becomes increasingly more urban, the distance from farm to fork has never been greater. It is vital to advocate for agriculture and rural America. I hit the ground running and have already made significant progress in our Nation’s Capital advancing issues that impact Kansas agriculture. I will focus on three priorities in my work on the House Agriculture Committee:
- Protect and Strengthen Crop Insurance:Agriculture faces risks and uncertainty unlike any other industry, and we must make sure that producers have the tools needed to manage this risk.
- Stop Regulatory and Administrative Overreach:I will push back on regulations, conduct oversight as the Biden Administration introduces executive orders, and work to stop overreach from USDA, EPA, Interior, and other federal agencies.
- Increase Trade:I will promote free and fair trade around the world and work for increased market access. Trade is essential to increase demand and thus prices for our farmers and ranchers, which in turn also helps main street businesses and strengthens communities across the Big First. I want to focus on a long-term approach to trade. We need to be thinking today about our agriculture trading partners three, five and 10 years down the road.
For a farm kid like me, serving on the House Agriculture Committee is an incredible honor. I promise to work hard to advocate for agriculture and our conservative Kansas Values.
Sources: House Agriculture Committee and Congressman Tracey Mann