WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Clear
Feels Like 37°
Winds NW 16 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear47°
21°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear50°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy61°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain56°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast45°
29°

Kansas considers allowing self-service beer taps

by on March 7, 2018 at 12:41 PM

Self-service beer taps could soon be coming to Kansas bars to give patrons a new drinking experience that supporters say a bartender just can’t match.

Automated beer taps are prohibited in Kansas, but a new piece of legislation under consideration in a Senate committee this week aims to change that.

A trio of Topeka entrepreneurs is behind the bill and hoping to open a self-service bar called the Brew Bank downtown if it passes.

Self-serve establishments exist all over the country, including Missouri. In Springfield, Zach Campbell owns and operates the 417 Taphouse and sees self-service taps as more convenient.

He said, “It’s like a beer buffet.”

Committee chairman and Sen. Bud Estes said he has no issues with the bill and doesn’t think anyone else on the committee does either.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.