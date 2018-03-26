WIBW News Now!

Kansas considers regulating antipsychotics in nursing homes

by on March 26, 2018 at 12:24 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas lawmakers are considering new regulations designed to address overuse of antipsychotic drugs at the state’s nursing homes.

The bill would require nursing facilities to have residents or their guardians to sign consent forms before the residents are given medication.  The Kansas City Star reports that groups representing doctors, hospitals and skilled nursing homes strongly opposed the bill during a legislative hearing this week.

Rachel Monger, a lobbyist of LeadingAge Kansas, said the bill would be the broadest and most restrictive law involving antipsychotic drugs in the country.  She says the law would result in more penalties and lawsuits against nursing homes.

However, Mitzi McFatrich, executive director of Kansas Advocates for Better Care, said the industry has reduced use of antipsychotic drugs but is hampered by cuts to Medicaid.

