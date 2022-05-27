Kansas Consumers Get Refund From Ford

More than 300 Kansas consumers have received more than $167,000 in refunds by Ford Motor Company as part of a nationwide settlement over false advertising claims.
The refunds are part of a 19.2 million-dollar settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids, and the payload capacity of model year 2011 through 2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
In addition to the refunds shared by 304 Kansas consumers, the state of Kansas will receive over 283 thousand dollars to provide consumer protection enforcement and education.
A nationwide investigation by state attorneys general found that Ford made misleading representations about the vehicles, including the distance that could be driven on a tank of fuel, comparison to other hybrids on the market, or leaving out factors that accounted for vehicle weight that would affect fuel mileage.