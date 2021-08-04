Kansas Continues to Rake in Cash

The state of Kansas is pulling in lots of cash – even more than expected.
In total, Kansas’ State General Fund saw its total tax receipts for July perform 11% better than the estimate, with $602.6 million collected.
Individual income tax receipts were 8.9%, more than the estimate, with $255.8 million collected.
Corporate income tax collections were $34.2 million.
That is $19.2 million more than the estimate.
Retail sales tax collections were up $11.6 million for the month, with $233.6 million collected.
Compensating use tax collections were 7.8% more than the estimate, with $59.3 million collected.
That is 17.8% more than last July.
Combined sales and use tax receipts at $292.9 million were 8.9% above July 2020, and 20.3% above pre-pandemic July 2019.