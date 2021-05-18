Kansas Corn Planting Behind Normal While Soybean Planting Ahead of Schedule
Despite some of the rains from this past week, fall crop planting across Kansas continues at a good pace.
The latest estimates from National Ag Statistics, as of Sunday, show 67 percent of the Kansas corn crop planted, five points behind last year and two points behind the five year average. 42 percent of the crop has emerged, near 43 last year and equal to the average.
43 percent of the state’s soybean crop has been planted, eight points ahead of last year and 19 ahead of the average. 13 percent of the crop has emerged, near 14 last year and eight average.
Sorghum planting is seven percent complete, near eight last year and four average.
96 percent of the Kansas winter wheat crop has joined, near 93 last year. 58 percent of the crop has headed, equal to last year but behind the 68 average. The crop is rated 54 percent good to excellent, up a point from last week, 31 fair and 15 poor to very poor.
Topsoil moisture is rated 82 percent adequate to surplus, up 11 points from last week while subsoil moisture is rated 79 percent adequate to surplus, up eight points from last week.
The state’s pasture and range condition is rated 56 percent good to excellent, up two points from last week.
Source: National Agricultural Statistics Service