      Weather Alert

Kansas coronavirus deaths increase by 2 to 120

Apr 27, 2020 @ 4:00pm

Kansas reported two more coronavirus deaths as state officials work on a way to reopen the economy.

As of Monday, the number of deaths rose to 120, and the number of positive cases increased by 154 to 3,328. But the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

As the economic fallout ripples throughout the economy, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that the school was temporarily slashing the pay of high-ranking administrators and athletic staff

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman