Kansas coronavirus deaths increase by 2 to 120
Kansas reported two more coronavirus deaths as state officials work on a way to reopen the economy.
As of Monday, the number of deaths rose to 120, and the number of positive cases increased by 154 to 3,328. But the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
As the economic fallout ripples throughout the economy, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that the school was temporarily slashing the pay of high-ranking administrators and athletic staff