Kansas Corporation Commission to hold public hearing on Kansas City Power & Light rate increase request on Thursday

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 23 to receive input from Kansas City Power & Light (KCP&L) customers on the company’s rate increase request. The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the BEST Conference Center on the KU Edwards Campus located at 12600 Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the proposed rate change and make comments to KCC Commissioners. Members of the public can attend in person or watch a live broadcast of the hearing on the Commission’s website: www.kcc.ks.gov. A recording of the hearing will be available on the website beginning August 30.

The application, filed by KCP&L on May 1, requests a rate increase of $26.2 million or 4.5% which excludes property tax rebasing. The increase including property tax rebasing would be $32.9 million. As a result of the merger with Westar Energy, KCP&L’s request has been reduced by about $10.3 million. If granted as originally requested, prior to the merger reduction, the average residential customer using 1,366 kWh in summer months and 833 kWh in winter months would see an increase of about $7.29 before property tax rebasing or $9.19 after property tax rebasing. Residential customers who use electricity to heat their homes may experience a higher average monthly increase during winter months.

The Commission will accept public comments through 5 p.m. CDT, Oct 17, 2018. There are three convenient ways to submit a comment:

Go to the KCC website (www.kcc.ks.gov) and click on the “Your Opinion Matters” link to enter a comment.

Send a written letter to the Kansas Corporation Commission, Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604‑4027. Be sure to reference Docket No. 18‑KCPE‑480-RTS.

Call the Commission’s Public Affairs office at 1‑800‑662‑0027 or 785-271‑3140.

The Commission’s decision on the request is due on or before December 27, 2018.