Kansas court rules schools are not adequately funded

The Kansas Supreme Court has ordered the state to increase its spending on public schools, but it didn’t say by how much.

The court ruled Thursday that legislators must enact a new education funding law by June 30.

The decision comes with the state already facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers are considering rolling back steep income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The justices ruled in a 2010 lawsuit filed by school districts in Dodge City, Hutchinson, Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas. They argued that legislators were violating the state constitution by failing to finance a suitable education for each of the state’s 458,000 students.

Attorneys for the districts that are suing the state to increase school funding say the new ruling will require a funding boost of at least $800 million per year.

Attorneys Alan Rupe and John Robb say the ruling suggests that the increase must be sizeable because it affirmed a lower court panel’s findings that spending was inadequate.

Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley said in a statement released Thursday said the ruling confirms what many lawmakers have been saying since the suit was filed.

“Kansas schools are significantly underfunded, threatening the quality of education our children are receiving wherever they may reside in our state,” Hensley said. “In my response to Governor Brownback’s State of the State address on January 10, I said, ‘I believe the task of creating a new school finance formula should’ve started already since the temporary two-year block grants will expire at the end of this school year.’”

Hensley also commented in his State of the State response that the new formula “must provide adequate and equitable funding” in order to stop the ongoing litigation.

“Now, more than ever, Governor Brownback and Republican legislative leaders must stop playing political games and get serious about fully funding our children and grandchildren’s education,” Hensley said. “You’re only in first grade one time. You’re only a senior in high school one time. We have to get this right, and we have to do it right now. The future of Kansas children depends on it.”

Kansas schools narrowly avoided closure in 2016 after the Court ruled districts were not equitably funded, putting pressure on lawmakers to evenly distribute education dollars across the state. Eleventh hour legislation signed by Gov. Brownback was deemed satisfactory by the Court, allowing the schools to stay open.