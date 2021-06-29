Kansas Crops Coming In Slowly

The government’s latest crop snapshot shows the Kansas winter wheat harvest is running slower than usual for this time of year.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that about 41% of the state’s wheat has been cut.
That is behind both the 44% at this time last year and the 48% five-year average.
The report reflects crop conditions as of Sunday, and comes amid recent rains that have kept many combines out of fields.
The agency also reported that 83% of the wheat had already matured.
It rated the condition of the crop still in the ground as 12% excellent, 50% good, 25% fair, and 13% as poor or very poor.
Planting for two other major Kansas crops also is nearly finished with 95% of the soybeans and 94% of the sorghum now seeded.
The state’s corn crop is also mostly in good shape with just 6% rated as poor or very poor.