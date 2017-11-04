AUDIO: Kansas Crushed at Home by Baylor 38-9

It was a rough Saturday in Lawrence for the Kansas Jayhawks, as they hosted and lost to the previously winless Baylor Bears 38-9. The loss pushes Kansas into last place in the Big 12.

KU started the game on a solid note, specifically on defense. After the offense was able to put up a field goal early in the second quarter, however, the tide completely turned.

It took Baylor just 1:09 after the Kansas field goal to put a touchdown up on the board, and it only snowballed from there for the Jayhawk defense.

Meanwhile, the offense struggled throughout the game, mustering just three field goals on 13 drives with a pair of turnovers.

One of those turnovers was an interception thrown by redshirt-sophomore starting quarterback Carter Stanley, who tried to make a long pass to the sideline, but the throw undercut and picked off by Baylor’s freshman defensive back Harrison Hand. Stanley didn’t have an efficient afternoon by any means, completing 17/33 passes for 155 yards, good for just 4.7 yards per attempt, with no touchdowns to go along with the interception.

The running game for KU was slightly better than last week’s effort against K-State, but it didn’t come close to playing a significant role in the game. Sophomore Khalil Herbert led the team with 71 rushing yards on 10 attempts, but the team as a whole gained just 126 total yards, with 3.8 yards per carry.

Despite the defense playing relatively better in recent weeks, that performance wasn’t present for most of the game on Saturday, as the Jayhawks allowed Baylor freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer to go 23/29 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

After two straight home games, Kansas, now 1-8 overall on the year and 0-6 in the Big 12, will head to Austin, Texas next week for a meeting with the Texas Longhorns. Kansas defeated Texas in Lawrence last season.

Listen here for coach David Beaty’s postgame press conference audio.