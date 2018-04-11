Kansas DCF launches new child support evaders website

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is now putting up the most egregious child support non-payment cases on its website in hopes to find the parents who have failed to pay.

“When these individuals fail to share responsibility for their children, it becomes a burden on the custodial parent,” said Governor Jeff Colyer. “It often becomes a burden on all of us Kansans, as well, on all of us taxpayers. When a mom or dad who has kids can’t afford the expenses to maintain the household, they may be forced to turn to welfare benefits, to cash and food and childcare assistance, when in actuality, the other parent should be sharing in that responsibility.”

There’s a lot of child support money in Kansas still to be collected.

“Last year, we collected more than $200 million in child support payments,” said Colyer. “Unfortunately, more than $840 million went unpaid.”

This isn’t a new idea, though this is its first implementation in Kansas.

“Several other states have already created programs like this,” said Colyer. “Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, Indiana and Georgia have been successful in improving child support payments and getting deadbeats off. We anticipate that the individuals listed on the evader webpage, they may feel compelled to get back on track, and we’re willing to help them do that.”

The site also is intended to have a deterrent effect, that some people will pay to not have their picture on the site. If you know where a child support evader is, call (888) 757-2445 to let DCF know so they can start the process of getting the money collected.