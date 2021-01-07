Kansas Delegation Condemns DC Violence
Members of the Kansas congressional delegation condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Senator Roger Marshall tweeted a statement calling the chaos at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted Congress’ counting of electoral votes “unreasonable and unacceptable.”
Marshall had joined other Republican senators in backing an effort to challenge Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Senator Jerry Moran, the only Republican in the state’s congressional delegation to support certifying Biden’s victory, called the violence in Washington unacceptable and “unpatriotic.”
Republican Representative Tracey Mann called the storming of the Capitol unacceptable, and Representative Ron Estes said, “Violence of any kind is unacceptable.”
Republican Representative Jake LaTurner called the violence “un-American” and said it was an “utter betrayal” of the freedom to assemble peacefully.
The lone Democrat in the Kansas delegation, Representative Sharice Davids, called it “a dark day for our country.”
In Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt called the violence “sickening” and “shameful.”