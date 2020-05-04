Kansas Democrats Give Primary to Biden
Joe Biden has overwhelmingly won the Democratic Party presidential primary in Kansas that the state party conducted exclusively by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The former vice president had been expected to prevail in Saturday’s vote, and did, taking 77% of the vote.
Senator Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden.
Biden won 29 delegates and Sanders got 10.
Democratic leaders originally had planned to set up polling places across the state in addition to allowing mail balloting.
They scrapped plans for in-person voting at the end of March after Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order, and the change nearly tripled participation over four years ago.
Besides Biden and Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Tulsi Gabbard also were on the ballot.
Voters also could choose to be uncommitted.
A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried Kansas in November since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.