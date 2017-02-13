Kansas Dems, Libertarians name picks for congressional special election

Kansas Democrats have picked civil rights attorney Jim Thompson, 46, to run for the U.S. House seat Mike Pompeo vacated when he became CIA director under President Donald Trump.

Democrats view it as their best chance to win the seat representing the southern Kansas’ conservative 4th District due to voter discontent.

Republicans have represented the district since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994.

Thompson is a 46-year-old political newcomer and Army veteran.

The Libertarian Party overwhelmingly chose flight instructor Chris Rockhold as its candidate.

Rockhold defeated Gordon Bakken 17-3 on the first ballot Saturday evening in Wichita. John Kostner did not receive any votes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the instructor for Flight Safety International told the group that name recognition figures to be the most substantial obstacle he faces in the short run-up to the special election.

He said he will work to get voters focused on the issues, not party labels.

Thompson and Rockhold will run against Republican state Treasurer Ron Estes in the April 11 special election.