WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 94°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear92°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy89°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy90°
72°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy95°
74°

Kansas Department of Education looking for pilot districts for school redesign program

by on July 6, 2017 at 11:32 AM (7 hours ago)

The Kansas Department of Education is seeking its own trailblazers for the new Kansans Can School Redesign project.

“We’re asking for seven school districts to volunteer one elementary and one secondary school in that district to work with us over the next year to completely redesign those schools with parents and students input to the type of school that Kansans said they wanted,” said Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson.

The schools will be designed to achieve five outcomes, social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, an individual plan of study, improved high school graduation rates and greater rates of postsecondary completion and attendance.

The goal is to make these example districts of how to use existing resources to achieve more.

“We want this to be replicated across Kansas,” said Watson. “We don’t want this to be isolated. We’ll be extremely transparent as to what’s going on with the planning and implementation of these designs. We hope other school districts will follow suit. There will be no additional money. We will not change existing staff, existing principals, existing school boards or existing buildings.”

Districts interested in applying have just three criteria for an application.

“You need a positive vote by your local school board, an affirmative vote that you want to do this,” said Watson. “You need an 80 percent vote of the faculty in that particular school that you’re wanting to consider to be redesigned. Every teacher gets an opportunity to vote yes or no, and then we’d like to have a letter of support from your local education association. In most school districts, that would be a local affiliation to KNEA.”

Districts can submit the application electronically to bneuenswander@ksde.org by Aug. 1, 2017. The redesign would be effective for the 2018-2019 school year.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.