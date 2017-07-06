Kansas Department of Education looking for pilot districts for school redesign program

The Kansas Department of Education is seeking its own trailblazers for the new Kansans Can School Redesign project.

“We’re asking for seven school districts to volunteer one elementary and one secondary school in that district to work with us over the next year to completely redesign those schools with parents and students input to the type of school that Kansans said they wanted,” said Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson.

The schools will be designed to achieve five outcomes, social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, an individual plan of study, improved high school graduation rates and greater rates of postsecondary completion and attendance.

The goal is to make these example districts of how to use existing resources to achieve more.

“We want this to be replicated across Kansas,” said Watson. “We don’t want this to be isolated. We’ll be extremely transparent as to what’s going on with the planning and implementation of these designs. We hope other school districts will follow suit. There will be no additional money. We will not change existing staff, existing principals, existing school boards or existing buildings.”

Districts interested in applying have just three criteria for an application.

“You need a positive vote by your local school board, an affirmative vote that you want to do this,” said Watson. “You need an 80 percent vote of the faculty in that particular school that you’re wanting to consider to be redesigned. Every teacher gets an opportunity to vote yes or no, and then we’d like to have a letter of support from your local education association. In most school districts, that would be a local affiliation to KNEA.”

Districts can submit the application electronically to bneuenswander@ksde.org by Aug. 1, 2017. The redesign would be effective for the 2018-2019 school year.