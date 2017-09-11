Kansas Department of Labor highlighting unemployment fraud efforts

Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) officials are drawing attention to unemployment fraud as a serious drain on the state’s economy and spotlighting the severe consequences of the crime.

“Unemployment fraud is the willful misrepresentation of information by an individual for purposes of collecting unemployment benefits,” said Kansas Secretary of Labor Lana Gordon.

Anyone who collects unemployment while knowingly doing something that would make them ineligible has committed fraud.

“Any false claims that draw from this fund are considered fraudulent and will be aggressively investigated,” said Gordon. “We want to protect the fund for those individuals who are lawfully entitled to it during their times of economic challenges.”

KDOL has investigated nearly 21,000 potentially fraudulent unemployment benefit cases since 2012. More than $23 million has been recovered and returned to the UI Trust Fund. If a Kansan suspects fraud, it’s easy for them to help the Department of Labor.

“They can report it anonymously at stopthedrainnow.com,” said Gordon. “If they can’t remember it, they can also go to our Kansas Department of Labor website and there is a button they can click on to report fraud and we will definitely investigate it.”

UI fraud is a felony in Kansas and offenders can be prosecuted for making false statements or withholding material information to obtain benefits. In addition to a felony record, those convicted of unemployment fraud must pay back all overpayments, face stiff penalties and cannot qualify for benefits again for five years. The law requires KDOL to investigate all reported cases of fraud. Officials have a 100-percent success rate prosecuting these offenders.