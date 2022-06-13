Kansas Department of Agriculture Hosting Hemp Conference

Interested in growing hemp, or just finding out more about the industry?
The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold an in-person meeting with a focus on the industrial hemp industry in Kansas on July 19th.
The meeting will be held in the College Center Conference Room on the K-State Salina campus.
The program will feature Kansas industrial hemp producers, processors and retailers.
Additional speakers include representatives from K-State Research and Extension, Kansas Farm Bureau, and the KDA.
The KDA Agricultural Marketing, Advocacy and Outreach Team will host the event.
Their mission is to serve all Kansans through programming.
The meeting is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
To register, go to agriculture.ks.gov/BusinessDevelopment.