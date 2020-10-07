Kansas Department of Agriculture Names Earl Lewis as Chief Engineer
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced today that Earl Lewis has been selected to serve as the Chief Engineer for the agency’s Division of Water Resources. As the Chief Engineer, Lewis will manage the personnel and programs of KDA–DWR and administer laws related to conservation, management, use and control of water and water structures in Kansas.
Lewis has dedicated his career to water resources in Kansas, including more than 20 years with the Kansas Water Office where has been serving as the director since December 2018. He began his career with KDA–DWR in 1992, and has been a licensed professional engineer since 1998. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kansas.
“The breadth and depth of experience in the field of water resources that Earl brings to this position will serve Kansas well,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We look forward to the leadership he will provide to this critical division within KDA.”
KDA–DWR administers 30 laws and responsibilities including the Kansas Water Appropriation Act which governs how water is allocated and used. The Chief Engineer oversees policies related to these laws, conducts hearings related to groundwater areas across the state, and represents Kansas in interstate water matters.
To learn more about the KDA Division of Water Resources, visit the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/DWR.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture