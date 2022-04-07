Kansas Department of Labor Chooses IT Upgrade Company

The Kansas Department of Labor has announced that Tata Consultancy Services – or TCS – has been selected to update the state’s antiquated computer system that is used to process unemployment insurance claims.
The new system is meant to improve the experiences of unemployed Kansans and businesses who interact with the unemployment insurance system.
The current mainframe system was launched in the 1970s.
During the height of the pandemic, the state’s unemployment system all but collapsed under the weight of record unemployment rates and the implementation of over a half-dozen new federally created pandemic unemployment systems.
TCS was selected after a competitive open-bid process that started last year.
They are a global IT services and consulting organization that has partnered with several U.S. states to modernize their unemployment insurance systems, including Connecticut, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, and Wyoming.