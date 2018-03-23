WIBW News Now!

Kansas Department of Labor February 2018 report released

by on March 23, 2018 at 9:58 AM (2 hours ago)

Preliminary estimates reported by the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in February. This was down from 3.5 percent in January and down from 3.8 percent in February 2017.

“The state continues to maintain job growth in spite of a short supply of workers,” said Secretary Lana Gordon.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 500 from January. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 200 from the previous month.

“Kansas is experiencing a tight labor market with low unemployment and increased demand for labor as reflected in recent gains in jobs, hours, and real earnings,” said Labor Market Information Director, Justin McFarland.

Since February 2017, Kansas gained 7,700 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 6,000 private sector jobs.