COVID-19 Cases Identified at Topeka Service Area

Kansas Department of Revenue announces plan to reopen driver’s license offices

May 8, 2020 @ 4:54pm

Since March 24, 2020, extensions to driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations have been made through Executive Order 20-12 signed by Governor Laura Kelly. While those extensions are still valid, the Kansas Department of Revenue will start to reopen driver’s license offices on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Under Ad Astra: A plan to reopen Kansas, presented at the end of April by Governor Kelly, steps will be made to ensure the health and well-being of all who enter the Kansas Department of Revenue offices. This includes requiring appointments and screenings before entering offices and implementing all social distancing guidelines.

“Following the procedures of the Ad Astra Plan and data presented by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, we are making concerted efforts to open in a thoughtful and safe manner,” Secretary Mark Burghart said.

“This is done by looking at the county COVID-19 case data and applicable guidelines on social distancing to make the necessary decisions to reopen and possibly temporarily reclose offices.”

Only essential services will be conducted in reopened driver’s license offices. These include:

  • Drivers needing to transfer a license from another state
  • Teen drivers receiving a license for the first time
  • Drivers turning 21 or turning 50 years-of-age
  • Applications for a new state identification card
  • If there is no online access to the customer or other restriction to online service apply by statute, including not having an eye exam within the last 12 months

“It is important to note that Governor Kelly’s Executive Order 20-12, which allows extensions on driver’s license renewals and vehicle registrations, is still in effect,” David Harper, Director of Vehicles said.

“We encourage customers who can perform these services online to do so as we continue to evaluate the reopening of the more than 100 office locations with the partnership of county governments.”

Renewals to Governor Kelly’s extensions must be completed within 60 days of the expiration of the State of Disaster Emergency Proclamation, originally made in March, and extended due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 to the state.

To schedule an appointment, customers are asked to call their driver’s license office or use the already established scheduling program, Q-Flow, for offices with that availability.

Beginning on May 12, the following offices will reopen by appointment only:

County Office Appointment method
Sedgwick 1873 W. 21st N.

Wichita Twin Lakes

CDL ONLY

 785-940-1353
Johnson 30750 W. 193rd Street
Edgerton

CDL ONLY

 785-581-2864
Shawnee 3907 SW Burlingame Road

Topeka

CDL ONLY

 785-940-1309
Douglas 1035 N. 3rd Street, Suite 119

Lawrence

 QFlow
Ellis 1222 Canterbury Drive

Hays

 785-625-6917
Riley 8200 S. Port Drive, Suite 105

Manhattan

 QFlow
Thomas 990 S. Range Street, #3

Colby

 785-462-3620
Barton 1400 Main Street, Room 207

Great Bend

 620-793-9531
Franklin 225 S. Walnut Street

Ottawa

 785-242-1276
Nemaha 203 N. 8th Street, Suite 2

Seneca

 785-336-6454
Crawford 202 E. Centennial Drive, Suite C11A

Pittsburg

 620-231-0711

Moving forward, the reopened office listing is available at https://www.ksrevenue.org/reopening.html.

Online renewals of identification cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle tag renewals can be done online at ikan.ks.gov or in the iKan app available in the Apple iTunes or Google Play stores. Some statutory restrictions apply. For those restrictions, an office visit will need to be scheduled.

To contact the Division of Vehicles about issues relating to a title, registration, or driver’s licenses, phone and email information can be found at ksrevenue.org/dovcontact.html.

