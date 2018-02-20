WIBW News Now!

Kansas doctor sued in woman’s fentanyl overdose death

by on February 20, 2018 at 2:37 PM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas doctor is facing a lawsuit that alleges he contributed to a woman’s 2014 fentanyl overdose death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012 approved Subsys, an opioid-based fentanyl spray for cancer pain.  The drug is produced by Insys Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company that was paying Overland Park doctor Steven Simon speaking fees to promote Subsys.

The Kansas City Star reports that the recent lawsuit by Bobby Ray Jordan says Simon treated his wife for back pain from 2013 until her death in January 2014.

Jordan alleges Simon never told him or his wife that Subsys was a fentanyl product only approved for cancer patients, that he was being paid to promote it, or that it could be fatal.  Jordan also says his wife never had cancer, to his knowledge.

Simon’s attorney declined to comment to the newspaper.

