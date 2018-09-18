Kansas does well in using dollars outside instruction wisely, says KASB blog post

A new blog post from the Kansas Association of School Boards Vice-President for Advocacy Mark Tallman looks at dollars outside the classroom closely.

“What we’ve done is to look at how Kansas spending on various things other than what’s called instruction, which is basically directly going to teachers, how we compare to the nation as a whole, how we compare to surrounding regional states, how we compare to states that are most like Kansas, kind of in terms of demographics and how we compare in terms of what we spend to the highest achieving states on student outcomes and the lowest achieving states,” said Tallman. “Bottom line that we’ve found is that in most cases and certainly overall in these areas, we’re already spending less than the average of most of these other groups.”

The point is there may not be as much fat there as some may think.

“To simply say, well, you can just cut there and everything will be fine, to us the data suggests, if we cut too far in those areas, we’re going to have to lose other important services that have a big impact on how students learn and the quality of their educational experience,” Tallman said.

It’s important to note that most of what helps kids get to a level playing field in the classroom is classified as non-instruction.

“When we talk about non-instruction, that’s where you include things like the counselor and the nurse and mental health services,” said Tallman. “That’s where you include things like student activities which have been shown to be positively correlated with students staying in school with doing well in school. That’s where you have the principal’s office, which deals with everything from evaluating and leading teachers to student discipline to enforcing policies. Even something as simple as food service.”

KASB’s data shows that Kansas spent less on student meals and central office functions than every comparison group.