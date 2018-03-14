WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


67°F
Clear
Feels Like 67°
Winds SW 13 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear67°
41°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy72°
48°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy68°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy58°
36°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm62°
44°

Kansas dog takes unplanned trip to Japan

by on March 14, 2018 at 3:05 PM (2 hours ago)

United Airlines says it’s investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family’s dog to Japan.

KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.

They went to a cargo facility to pick up 10-year-old Irgo, a German shepherd, but were instead given a Great Dane. Swindle, of Wichita, Kansas, learned Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where the Great Dane was supposed to go.

Airline officials in Japan put Irgo on a flight back to Kansas City. It isn’t clear when the dog will arrive.

The news of Irgo’s unplanned odyssey comes as United admits another dog died after a flight attendant forced it to travel in an overhead bin on a Houston-to-New York flight.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.