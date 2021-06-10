Kansas Doing Well in Job Opportunities

The country is rebounding from the pandemic, but the national unemployment rate is still 5.8%, close to double the record low seen in 2019.
What states are the best if you’re looking for a job – and where does Kansas rank among the 50?
The financial website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and a healthy economy.
Their categories ranged from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.
The bottom three states were Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
The top three were South Dakota, Nebraska, and Washington.
Kansas came in at number seven in the country.
The Sunflower State ranked in the Top Ten in a few categories, including average commute time, unemployment rate, job opportunities, and employment growth.